Indian drugs regulators took action against 105 pharma firms: Health minister

Indian drugs regulators have taken action against 105 pharmaceutical companies after a risk-based inspection and audit of manufacturing plants, the health minister said on Tuesday.



The action by national and state regulators comes after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas. The minister said production has been stopped at 31 companies while product license cancellations or suspensions have been issued against a further 50 companies.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

India’s $41 billion pharmaceutical industry is one of the biggest in the world but its reputation was shaken after the World Health Organization (WHO) found toxins in cough syrups made by three Indian companies.

Read more: Indian cough syrups to be exported only after mandatory testing