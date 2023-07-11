Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President and Armenian Prime Minister at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 25, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President and Armenian Prime Minister at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 25, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kremlin ‘closely watching’ NATO summit, will protect own security

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was following very closely the NATO summit in Vilnius and would make a “deep analysis” of the statements made by Western leaders and take measures to protect Russia’s own security.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters at a regular briefing.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the two-day NATO summit the 31 member states are expected to send a “positive message” to Ukraine over its prospects for eventual membership of the military alliance.

Read more:

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

European court condemns Russia over ‘ineffective’ Nemtsov murder probe

Russian drones attack port key to Ukraine grain deal in Odesa region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size