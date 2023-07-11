Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukraine and NATO flags flutter as people gather to show their support for Ukraine, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine and NATO flags flutter as people gather to show their support for Ukraine, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2023. (Reuters)

NATO allies agree language on Ukraine membership pathway to NATO: Sources

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

NATO leaders have reached agreement over how to define their future relationship with Ukraine, including its membership bid, four diplomats said on Tuesday.

One of the diplomats said the final wording on the declaration regarding Ukraine’s future membership read that NATO “will be in a position to extend an invitation to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO leaders have agreed at a summit in Vilnius that Ukraine’s future lies within the alliance but stopped short of handing Kyiv the invitation or timetable for accession that the country has been seeking.

At the same time, NATO dropped the requirement for Ukraine to fulfil a so-called Membership Action Plan (MAP), effectively removing a hurdle on Kyiv’s way into the alliance.

“Ukraine’s future is in NATO,” a declaration agreed by the leaders on Tuesday said, adding Kyiv’s Euro-Atlantic integration had moved beyond the need for a Membership Action Plan.

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met,” the declaration said.

While leaders did not specify the conditions Ukraine needs to meet, they said the alliance would help Kyiv to make progress on military interoperability as well as on additional democratic and security sector reforms.

Read more:

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Zelenskyy: ‘Absurd’ if NATO does not set timeframe for Ukraine to join alliance

Kremlin ‘closely watching’ NATO summit, will protect own security

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size