NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg leaves after his press conference, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania July 10, 2023. (Reuters)
NATO should remove Ukraine’s membership action plan requirement: Stoltenberg

NATO allies should agree to remove the requirement of a Membership Action Plan (MAP) for Ukraine to become a member of the alliance in the future, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“Ukraine has come a long way since we made the decision in 2008 that the next step would be a Membership Action Plan. Ukraine is much closer to NATO, so I think the time has come to reflect that in NATO decisions”, Stoltenberg said before a summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius.

“All put together, including that we’ll make clear that Ukraine will become a member, we’ll remove the Membership Action Plan, (....) will send a very strong and positive message from NATO to Ukraine.”

