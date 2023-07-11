Pakistan issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan: Report
Pakistan’s election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case, broadcaster Ary News reported on Tuesday.
Pakistan’s national elections are scheduled to be held by early November amidst a charged political atmosphere that has seen Khan, the country’s main opposition leader, in a bruising standoff with the government and the powerful military.
Developing
