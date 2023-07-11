Russia says it may use similar weapons if US supplies cluster bombs to Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow would be forced to use “similar” means of attack if the United States supplied cluster bombs to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

Shoigu was quoted as saying that Russia was in possession of cluster munitions but had so far refrained from using them in its military campaign.

The US announced last week it would supply Ukraine with widely-banned cluster munitions for its counteroffensive against Russian forces.

