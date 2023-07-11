Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Robert Malley, Biden administration special envoy for Iran, testifies about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill May 25, 2022, in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Robert Malley, Biden administration special envoy for Iran, testifies about the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill May 25, 2022, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

State Department will respond Tuesday to House request on US Iran envoy Robert Malley

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The State Department said it will respond on Tuesday to a US House of Representatives request for details about an investigation into US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who is on leave after his security clearance went under review.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will be responding to the committee today,” spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, requested information about the investigation last week.

Read more:

US envoy for Iran on leave, officials say he was suspended

Congress demands answers to reported suspension of US envoy for Iran

Biden’s envoy for Iran says military option on the table, diplomacy preferred

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size