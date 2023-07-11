State Department will respond Tuesday to House request on US Iran envoy Robert Malley
The State Department said it will respond on Tuesday to a US House of Representatives request for details about an investigation into US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who is on leave after his security clearance went under review.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We will be responding to the committee today,” spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, requested information about the investigation last week.
Read more:
US envoy for Iran on leave, officials say he was suspended
Congress demands answers to reported suspension of US envoy for Iran
Biden’s envoy for Iran says military option on the table, diplomacy preferred