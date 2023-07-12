Theme
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan October 13, 2022. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Erdogan: Putin made a few proposals on Ukraine grain deal which are being discussed

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested a few proposals on the Black Sea grain deal, which are now being discussed.

“Our efforts to extend the grain deal continue. We have discussed the extension of the grain deal with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. He supports its extension. Also, Putin has voiced some proposals on the issue. We are making efforts to find a solution, taking into account those proposals,” state news agency Anadolu cited Erdogan as saying.

The grain deal, set to expire on July 17, was brokered last year by Turkey and the UN, in order to allow the safe passage of vessels exporting grain from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea. Moscow has repeatedly said it sees no reason to continue participating.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths urged last week the continuation of allowing Ukrainian and Russian grain exports to reach global markets amid the ongoing war. The deal has facilitated the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs and aims to ensure the same for Russian food and fertilizer.

Griffiths stressed the importance of “full and continued implementation of the agreements,” adding: “The world has seen the value of the Black Sea initiative. So, this isn't something you chuck away.”

Separately, Erdogan reiterated his call for peace and an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and offered to mediate. “If Russia and Ukraine offer or accept mediation, Turkey would be glad to accept it.”

