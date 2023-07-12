Theme
Screengrab from a video posted to Twitter of a fire that broke out at a Russian oil refinery in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk. (Twitter)
Fire extinguished at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk has been extinguished, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, said.

“Let me say immediately: there were no casualties,” the governor, Igor Kobzev, said earlier on the Telegram messaging app.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

