Germany drops out of planned maintenance hub for Ukrainian Leopard tanks in Poland

The German government has dropped out of an agreement to set up a maintenance hub for Ukrainian Leopard tanks on Polish soil, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.



The reason for the decision, which is to be made public in the coming days, is that the German side considered Poland’s cost estimates for the project to be disproportionate, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



German and Polish companies were involved in the negotiations, as well as both countries’ governments, and the main problems were seen on the companies’ side.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The German defense ministry had no immediate comment on the

report.



Earlier this month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius traveled to Poland to discuss the prospect with his counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak.



During that visit on July 3, Pistorius said talks on the tank maintenance hub should be completed within 10 days in order for Berlin to decide “in what direction to plan,” putting pressure on Warsaw.



Read more:

Germany to buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks to replenish stocks: Sources

Advertisement

Russia releases video of captured German-made tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Germany to provide Kyiv with more launchers, missiles for Patriot air defense systems