Germany to provide Kyiv with more launchers, missiles for Patriot air defense systems
Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional launchers and missiles for Patriot air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Vilnius on Wednesday.
“This is extremely important for defending lives in Ukraine against Russian terror,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
