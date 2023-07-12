Theme
Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (Reuters)
A Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, on May 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany to provide Kyiv with more launchers, missiles for Patriot air defense systems

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Germany has agreed to provide Ukraine with additional launchers and missiles for Patriot air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Vilnius on Wednesday.

“This is extremely important for defending lives in Ukraine against Russian terror,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

