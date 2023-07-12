Theme
This general view shows an Ethiopian national flag flying in front of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Guba, Ethiopia, on February 19, 2022. (File photo: AP)

Israeli citizen kidnapped in northern Ethiopia: Foreign ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
An Israeli citizen has been kidnapped in the Gondar region of northern Ethiopia, a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

It said a report had been received on Monday that an Israeli had been abducted, without going into further detail.

“The Department for Israelis Abroad is in contact with his family members in Israel and is working with Interpol on the matter,” the statement said.

“The Israeli consul in Ethiopia is in contact with local security officials in order to obtain the safe release of the Israeli citizen without delay,” it added.

The restive Amhara region has been the scene of unrest since a controversial move by Ethiopia’s federal government earlier this year to dismantle regional forces and integrate them into the national army or regional police.

