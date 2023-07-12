Japan to supply Ukraine with drone detection system amid Kyiv-Moscow drone warfare

Japan will provide an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detection system to Ukraine to aid it in its fight against aerial drone attacks by Russia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday.

“In March, Kishida visited Ukraine and told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan would provide $30 million in nonlethal defense equipment assistance through a NATO trust fund. This framework will be used to provide a drone detection system,” the Japanese Jiji news agency reported.

This comes as drone warfare intensifies between Moscow and Kyiv, with both sides using UAVs to strike the heartland of the other side, usually targeting vital infrastructure. Both sides have also said they downed thousands of drones since the onset of the conflict.

One notable attack was when Russia claimed in May that a Ukrainian drone attack that targeted the Kremlin was an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin and that it was launched based on US orders. Kyiv and Washington both deny the Russian claim.

Russia has been attacking vital infrastructure in Ukraine since October using drones supplied by Iran. Iranian Shahed-136 drones are known as “kamikaze” UAVs which explode on impact.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received different types of drones from its Western allies. The drones included the Turkish-manufactured TB2 Bayraktar, US Switchblade drones, also US-supplied Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, Norwegian-made Black Hornet reconnaissance drone, in addition to the recent announcement in May by the UK to supply Kyiv with “hundreds of new long-range attack drones.”

Drone detection systems are of utmost importance in the context of countries engaged in drone warfare, especially when kamikaze drones are involved. These systems are crucial for identifying and tracking enemy drones, allowing timely defensive actions and countermeasures. By detecting incoming drones, countries can protect critical infrastructure, military assets, and civilian populations. Utilizing a range of advanced technologies such as radar, RF sensors, EO sensors, and acoustic sensors, drone detection systems provide comprehensive situational awareness. They not only help distinguish between friendly and hostile drones, minimizing the risk of unintended engagements or friendly fire incidents, but also aid in the development of effective countermeasures against kamikaze drones. Analyzing drone trajectory, speed, and behavior, these systems allow for the assessment of intent and threat level, enabling appropriate defensive measures such as electronic warfare techniques, anti-drone systems, or jamming technologies to disrupt communication and control systems. As drones become more prevalent, drone detection systems have become an integral component of modern warfare, enhancing defensive capabilities and mitigating the potential impact of drone attacks. Continuous research and development in this field are essential to effectively counter evolving drone technologies and address this emerging threat.

