Japan's government spokesman Matsuno Hirokazu at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Japan's government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on October 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Japan warns N.Korea has technology to strike it with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles

Reuters, Tokyo
Japan’s top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea already has technology to hit Japan with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, repeating a statement made in a white paper published by the Japanese defense ministry.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the comment at a regular news conference after Pyongyang conducted a missile test with its longest-ever flight time.

