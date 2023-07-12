Japan warns N.Korea has technology to strike it with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles
Japan’s top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea already has technology to hit Japan with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles, repeating a statement made in a white paper published by the Japanese defense ministry.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the comment at a regular news conference after Pyongyang conducted a missile test with its longest-ever flight time.
Read more:
US, Japan, S.Korea hold rare military meeting as N.Korea launches missile