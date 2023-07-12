Russia billionaire Abramovich to challenge EU sanctions against him

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich on Wednesday will challenge European Union sanctions imposed on him after the Ukraine war, arguing that the restrictions were imposed simply because he is a well-known Russian, a source familiar with the matter said.



His lawyers will argue that the EU sanctions are baseless and were imposed purely because he is a famous Russian businessman, the source said.

The United States, along with UK, Canada and Germany have imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs as they target Russia’s super-rich and others close to President Vladimir Putin, to intensify financial pressure over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

