Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia dismisses claim that Wagner intended to acquire nuclear devices during mutiny

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed an assertion by Ukrainian military intelligence that members of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group had intended to acquire nuclear devices during a failed mutiny in June.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said Wagner fighters reached a nuclear base - known as Voronezh-45 - in an attempt to obtain small Soviet-era nuclear devices, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Kremlin has no such information, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He added that it the assertion looked like misinformation.

