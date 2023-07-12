Russia dismisses claim that Wagner intended to acquire nuclear devices during mutiny

The Kremlin on Wednesday dismissed an assertion by Ukrainian military intelligence that members of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group had intended to acquire nuclear devices during a failed mutiny in June.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said Wagner fighters reached a nuclear base - known as Voronezh-45 - in an attempt to obtain small Soviet-era nuclear devices, Reuters reported on Tuesday.



The Kremlin has no such information, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. He added that it the assertion looked like misinformation.



