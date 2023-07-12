Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv for second night in row

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defense systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.



“The air raid alert is on! Air defense systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.



The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.



Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defense systems intercepting air objects.



