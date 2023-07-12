Theme
A crater left by remains of a shot down suicide drone, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-131/136, is seen amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Region, Ukraine July 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv for second night in row

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defense systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

“The air raid alert is on! Air defense systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defense systems intercepting air objects.

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv hours before NATO summit

