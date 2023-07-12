Russia is ready to respond to threats, says NATO is returning to Cold War ‘schemes’
The latest NATO summit showed that the Western alliance is returning to “Cold War schemes,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, saying that the Kremlin is ready to respond to threats by using all necessary means.
“The results of the Vilnius Summit will be carefully analyzed. Taking into account the challenges and threats to Russia’s security and interests that have been identified, we will respond in a timely and appropriate manner, using all means and methods at our disposal,” the ministry said in a statement.
“In addition to the decisions already taken, we will continue to strengthen the country’s military organization and defense system.”
