Russia says Ukraine use of cluster munitions ‘game changer’, will force us to respond

Ukraine’s utilization of any cluster munitions would be a “game changer” and will force Russia to take steps in response, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“Naturally, the potential use of this type of weapons is a game-changer and it will certainly force Russia to take specific steps in response,” Peskov said as cited by state news agency TASS.

TASS cited local emergency services in the southeastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia as saying Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Tokmak with cluster munitions.

The report cites the emergency services as saying: “Kyiv regime shelled the city of Tokmak. According to preliminary information, the enemy used cluster munitions. Shells hit an area near a poultry plant and a city’s suburb. No data on damage of casualties are available.”

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu warned that, if US cluster munitions were ever supplied to Ukraine, Russia will have to use similar weapons against Ukrainian troops, adding that this would prolong the war.

He said: “If the US supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the Ukrainian armed forces as a response. It should be noted that Russia has cluster munitions in service, so to speak, for all occasions. At the same time, they are much more effective than the American ones, their range is wider and more diverse.”

The US announced last week it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions – dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM).

The Pentagon said last week: “Russia has been using cluster munitions indiscriminately since the start of this war in order to attack Ukraine. By contrast, Ukraine is seeking DPICM rounds in order to defend its own sovereign territory.”

The defense official added: “Compared to Russian cluster munitions, the DPICM rounds we will provide Ukraine have an extremely low failure, or dud rate. The DPICM ammunition we are delivering to Ukraine will consist only of those with a dud rate less than 2.35 percent. Compare that to Russia, which has been using cluster munitions across Ukraine with dud rates of between 30 and 40 percent. During the first year of the conflict alone, Russia fired cluster munitions deployed from a range of weapon systems have likely expended tens of millions of submunitions, or bomblets, across Ukraine.”

The Pentagon said Kyiv offered assurances in writing on the responsible use of DPICMs, including that they will not use the rounds in civilian-populated urban environments and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later demining efforts.

Cluster munitions are powerful and controversial weapons that consist of a container that disperses numerous smaller explosive submunitions over a wide area. Upon impact, these submunitions release a devastating blast and shrapnel, posing a significant threat to both military personnel and civilians. Cluster munitions have been widely criticized due to their indiscriminate nature, as they often fail to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants. The unexploded submunitions, known as “duds,” pose a long-term danger, causing casualties and hindering post-conflict reconstruction. As a result, efforts have been made to ban or restrict the use of cluster munitions through international agreements, such as the Convention on Cluster Munitions adopted in 2008.

