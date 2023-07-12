Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this handout photo released by The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation Press service, speaker of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin attends a session of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The institutions of the Council of Europe are rotten to the core and are no longer able to unite its members, so, it is necessary to consider setting up a new international organization in its place, Volodin said during Thursday's Duma session. (The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation Press service via AP)
In this handout photo released by The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation Press service, speaker of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin attends a session of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia to display destroyed NATO equipment outside Western embassies

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia plans to display NATO equipment it has destroyed in Ukraine outside the embassies of Western countries that supplied it, parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

“The proposal to install burned equipment next to the embassies of those countries that send it to Ukraine is especially interesting,” said Volodin, who issued orders for such a display to be organized.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian officials have repeatedly criticized Western countries for supplying weapons to Ukraine, arguing they risk prolonging the conflict and causing further escalation.

Ukraine has asked for the weapons to defend itself and recapture Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been meeting with leaders from the 31-member NATO alliance this week in a bid to secure long-term security commitments.

Advertisement

Read more:

Iran summons Russian ambassador over statement on disputed islands

Erdogan to discuss ratifying Sweden’s NATO bid with government ally

Russian hackers attack embassy workers in Ukraine with fake BMW ad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size