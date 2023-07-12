Theme
Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service attends a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP)
Russian spy chief held phone call with CIA head William Burns to discuss Ukraine

Reuters
Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with his CIA counterpart William Burns in late June to discuss “what to do with Ukraine,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

TASS quoted Naryshkin as saying that there was still a possibility the two could meet in person.

