Russian spy chief held phone call with CIA head William Burns to discuss Ukraine

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that he held a phone call with his CIA counterpart William Burns in late June to discuss “what to do with Ukraine,” Russia’s TASS news agency reported.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



TASS quoted Naryshkin as saying that there was still a possibility the two could meet in person.



Read more:

Russia dismisses claim that Wagner intended to acquire nuclear devices during mutiny

Advertisement

CIA Director Burns made quiet trip to China last month: US official

CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine, US official confirms