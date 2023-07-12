Senior Pentagon official meets China envoy in Washington

The Pentagon said the US Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner spoke with China’s ambassador to Washington on Wednesday.

This came following the Pentagon’s recent invitation for the two officials to meet, according to Department of Defense spokesperson Lt. Col. Martin Meiners.

Ratner also underscored the Defense Department’s commitment to maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and China.