Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. (Reuters)

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO summit in Vilnius.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I look forward to the day we meet as allies,” Stoltenberg told Zelenskyy, without giving further details on when and how Ukraine will become a NATO member.

Read more:

Long-term military aid for Ukraine from G7 shows Russia ‘time is not on its side’: US

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size