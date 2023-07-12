Stoltenberg: Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before

Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO summit in Vilnius.



“I look forward to the day we meet as allies,” Stoltenberg told Zelenskyy, without giving further details on when and how Ukraine will become a NATO member.



