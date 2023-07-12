UK awards defense firm Babcock $65 mln contract for Ukrainian military support

Britain has awarded defense firm Babcock International a contract worth $64.6 million (£50 million) to provide operational support for armored vehicles given to Ukraine, such as Challenger 2 tanks.

The British company said on Wednesday the initial 12-month contract could be extended.

“This contract delivers essential support for Ukraine on the battlefield, sustaining their military equipment by providing the expertise and skills to keep Ukraine’s armored vehicles moving, along with the provision of vital spares,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

Earlier this week, Britain handed BAE Systems, the country’s biggest defense company, a $362 million (£280 million) order for munitions, seeking to ramp up production to replenish its stockpiles and ensure supply for Ukraine.

Britain has pledged to match or exceed this year the ($2.3 billion) £2.3 billion pounds in military support it gave Ukraine last year.

The Babcock contract comes as Britain, the United States and global allies were due to unveil new security assurances for Ukraine on Wednesday at a NATO summit in Lithuania.

