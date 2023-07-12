UK to provide $65 mln support package to Ukraine

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation center in Ukraine.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week’s NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.



Read more:

Zelenskyy: ‘Absurd’ if NATO does not set timeframe for Ukraine to join alliance

Advertisement