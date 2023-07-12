Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
National flags of Ukraine are seen hanging above shops and cafes to show support for the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville
National flags of Ukraine are seen hanging above shops and cafes to show support for the country following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain March 4, 2022. (Reuters)

UK to provide $65 mln support package to Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation center in Ukraine.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week’s NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

Read more:

Zelenskyy: ‘Absurd’ if NATO does not set timeframe for Ukraine to join alliance

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size