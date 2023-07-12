Theme
Grunge country flag illustration / South korea vs Japan (Political or economic conflict, Rival ) stock illustration
The flags of South Korea and Japan.

US, Japan, S.Korea hold rare military meeting as N.Korea launches missile

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The United States’ top general met with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts for a rare trilateral meeting in Hawaii on Tuesday, which came as North Korea launched its twelfth missile this year.

Washington has been pressing the uneasy neighbors to work more closely to better counter rising threats from China and North Korea.

Seoul and Tokyo have strained relations over disputes dating to Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

Colonel Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, said the North Korean launch occurred at the conclusion of the meeting.

