US President Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkey
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed confidence that the United States will be able to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey.
Biden made the comment to reporters as he left the NATO summit in Lithuania. Turkey, which had been the main stumbling block to Sweden’s path into NATO, has been seeking to buy the F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits for its existing warplanes.
