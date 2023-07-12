US to soon begin talks with Kyiv on providing long term security assistance: Official

The United States will soon begin negotiations with Ukraine on providing long term security assistance after Western countries announce on Wednesday a broader international framework to support Ukraine.

“G7 leaders agree to enter bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to provide long term security assistance and ensure they have a capable fighting force to deter Russian aggression in the future and provide support for Ukraine’s good governance reforms and strengthen Ukraine’s economy,” a White House official told reporters.



“The US will begin its negotiations with Ukraine soon.”



