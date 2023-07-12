Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian armed forces member moves through the terrain during an operation, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in a location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released June 25, 2023. 3rd assault brigade/Ukrainian Armed Forces Press Service/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS WAS NOT ABLE TO CONFIRM THE DATE OR LOCATION THE VIDEO WAS FILMED.
A Ukrainian armed forces member moves through the terrain during an operation, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in a location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab taken from a video released June 25, 2023. (Reuters)

US to soon begin talks with Kyiv on providing long term security assistance: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States will soon begin negotiations with Ukraine on providing long term security assistance after Western countries announce on Wednesday a broader international framework to support Ukraine.

“G7 leaders agree to enter bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to provide long term security assistance and ensure they have a capable fighting force to deter Russian aggression in the future and provide support for Ukraine’s good governance reforms and strengthen Ukraine’s economy,” a White House official told reporters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The US will begin its negotiations with Ukraine soon.”

Read more:

Advertisement

Zelenskyy says G7 pledges could not be substitute for eventual NATO membership

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before

Kremlin says Putin trip to China is ‘on the agenda’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size