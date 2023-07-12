Ukraine missile strike kills general, razes hotel housing Russian military commanders

A Ukrainian missile strike on the port city of Berdyansk destroyed a hotel which housed Russian military commanders, killing a high ranking Russian general, Ukrainian officials reported.

“There [was] an attack on the Dune hotel, where the military leadership of the occupiers lived. The building was actually leveled to the ground,” the Berdyansk city military administration said in a statement.

Russia-appointed official in Zaporizhzhia Vladimir Rogov confirmed on Telegram that Berdyansk city was hit by a Ukrainian missile struck.

The strike killed Russian Lieutenant General Oleg Tsokov, reported Ukrainian officials Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol and Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian interior ministry adviser.

Andryushchenko said on Telegram: “It was known for some time that the enemy's military leadership was living there [in the targeted hotel].”

Gerashchenko said Tsokov was under sanctions of the EU, UK and New Zealand. He said the Russian Lieutenant General commanded the 144th motorized rifle division of the 20th combined arms army of Russia, and had taken part in the two Chechen wars as well as the war in Syria.

Ukrainian MP Yuriy Mysyagin said: “In the South, in the area of occupied Berdyansk, on July 11, 2023, Russian Lieutenant General Oleg Yurievich Tsokov was killed… The British ‘Storm Shadow’ [missile] came to visit accurately.”

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said: “The Dune hotel in Berdyansk was on fire last night. Dozens of Russian soldiers were killed in the fire, including at least one general. Russian media have confirmed the death of Oleg Tsokov who oversaw missile strikes on Ukraine. The grounds of an industrial facility in Berdyansk, where the [Russian] occupiers set up their base, was also on fire during the day today.,” reported the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

As for the Russian side, a member of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, Andrei Gurulyov, confirmed Tsokov’s death saying he “died a heroic death.” He added: “This man deserves enormous respect, he had unimaginable authority in the [Russian] armed forces,” the Moscow Times reported.

However, the Russian Ministry of Defense is yet to confirm his death.

