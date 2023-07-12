Theme
US President Joe Biden leaves from 10 Downing Street in central London on July 10, 2023. (AFP)
West will not abandon Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Biden says

AFP
US President Joe Biden used a speech before a cheering crowd in Vilnius on Wednesday to vow that the West will not abandon Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

“We will not waver,” he said in the courtyard of Vilnius University, saying that President Vladimir Putin had expected NATO to “break” -- but “he thought wrong.”

“The defense of freedom is not the work of a day or a year. It’s the calling of our lifetime -- of all time.”

