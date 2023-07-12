Zelenskyy fires back at Wallace ‘Amazon’ remark: We’ll thank you personally every day

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired back at UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace’s comment that Britain was not an Amazon delivery service of weapons for Kyiv while demanding more “gratitude”. The Ukrainian leader suggested that perhaps his government can “wake up every morning and personally thank the minister.”

Wallace told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius: “There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude… Sometimes you're persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war and yes, we see it as you doing a war not just for yourselves but also our freedoms.”

However, he added that he told Kyiv when he received a list of weapons requests that he was not “Amazon.”

Zelenskyy said: “It seems to me we have always been very grateful to the UK, always grateful to the Prime Minister and the Defense Secretary, Mr. Wallace,” as cited by the Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

He stated: “I just do not know what he means, how else we are supposed to express our gratitude. He can text me to explain it… We can wake up every morning and personally thank the minister.” Adding that “the UK is our partner, we are grateful to it, maybe the minister wants something specific.”

