Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures on the day of an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen's University, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures on the day of an event marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Queen's University, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 19, 2023. (Reuters)

EU’s von der Leyen urges Putin to prolong grain deal

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to prolong a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, saying the consequence of not doing so would be global food insecurity.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ball was now in Russia’s court with the whole world watching, von der Leyen told a press conference.

Read more:

Lavrov says did not hear of new proposals on Black Sea grain deal which expires soon

Putin threatens to quit Black Sea grain deal if Russia’s demands are not met

UN asks Putin to extend Black Sea grain deal in exchange for SWIFT access

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size