India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2R) and France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (R) walk past French Republican Guards at the Orly airport in Orly, Paris’ suburb, on July 13, 2023. (AFP)

India’s PM Modi arrives in France for two-day visit

AFP, Paris
Published: Updated:
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France Thursday for a two-day visit where he will attend the country’s Bastille Day parade and discuss major new defense deals, AFP journalists saw.

Modi was welcomed at Orly airport outside Paris by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne as he stepped off his official plane to military honors, ahead of a dinner with President Emmanuel Macron.

