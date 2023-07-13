India’s PM Modi arrives in France for two-day visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France Thursday for a two-day visit where he will attend the country’s Bastille Day parade and discuss major new defense deals, AFP journalists saw.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Modi was welcomed at Orly airport outside Paris by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne as he stepped off his official plane to military honors, ahead of a dinner with President Emmanuel Macron.
Read more:
France nears $3.3 bln Rafale fighter deal for India arms push during PM Modi’s visit
Indian PM Narendra Modi to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on July 15 in Abu Dhabi
India considers banning most rice exports on fears of inflation