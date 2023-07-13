Iran’s Raisi gets ‘brotherly’ welcome in Zimbabwe

President Ebrahim Raisi received a red carpet welcome in Zimbabwe on Thursday on the last leg of the first Africa tour by an Iranian leader in 11 years.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa greeted Raisi as “my brother” on the tarmac after the Iranian leader’s plane landed at Robert Mugabe International Airport in the capital Harare.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“When you see him you see me. When you see me you see him,” Mnangagwa told a crowd waving Zimbabwean and Iranian flags that gathered around the two heads of state.

The visit comes as the Islamic Republic tries to shore up diplomatic support to ease its international isolation -- something it partially shares with Zimbabwe.

Hundreds of people, many from the southern African country’s Muslim community, including women wearing headscarves and school children holding welcome banners turned out at the airport.

“When we went to war Iran was our friend,” said Mnangagwa, who is seeking re-election in August, referring to Zimbabwe’s fight for independence from Britain -- which it attained in 1980.

“I am happy you have come to show solidarity,” he added ahead of talks between the two leaders.

Raisi has already been to Kenya and Uganda this week holding talks with his counterparts William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni.

Africa has emerged as a diplomatic battleground, with Russia and the West trying to court support over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has had a devastating economic impact on the continent, sending food prices soaring.

Western powers have also sought to deepen trade ties with Africa, along with India and China.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has described Raisi’s continental tour as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said on Monday that Tehran and the three African countries share “common political views.”

Zimbabwe’s foreign ministry said several agreements were expected to be signed during Raisi’s one-day trip “as the two nations deepen their ties.”

Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

Zimbabwe is also largely isolated on the international stage, the target of US and EU sanctions over graft and human rights abuses.

Melody Muzenda, a spokeswoman for Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party said the visit “shows we have good relations with other countries.”

Read more:

Eyeing wider trade ties, Iran’s Raisi starts Africa visit