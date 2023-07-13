Italy plans to buy Leopard 2 tanks in wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Italy is planning to buy German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to boost its ground forces in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a defense undersecretary told parliament on Thursday.

Isabella Rauti, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, told the lower house defense committee that buying the tanks was part of a drive to significantly upgrade the country’s army.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The move marks the first formal Italian initiative to add to its armory since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

The administration aims to include the program in the multi-year defense budget for 2023-2025, setting aside initial funds worth 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) from 2024 to purchase the new tanks and upgrade other military hardware, Rauti said.

A defense source, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the state was planning to buy 125 Leopard 2 tanks, adding that the 4 billion euro investment would carry through to 2037.

Rauti said no specific procurement process for the tanks had been triggered and the government would seek parliamentary approval before implementing the plan.

The Leopard is jointly manufactured by German companies Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Rheinmetall.

The Italian army at present relies on some 200 Ariete tanks, of which only around 50 are fully operational, the defense source said.

Along with buying the new Leopards, the government is planning to modernize the Ariete fleet to improve their efficiency and safety, Rauti said.

“Buying the Leopards and modernizing the Ariete will ensure a number of units sufficient to meet NATO requirements,” she said, adding that the 4-billion-euro budget would include updating the existing tanks.



Read more:

Russia says Ukraine use of cluster munitions ‘game changer’, will force us to respond

Dozens of Leopard tanks will arrive in Ukraine in coming weeks: German defense chief

Australia to provide more Bushmaster vehicles to Ukraine