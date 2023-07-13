Theme
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017. (Reuters)

North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM under Kim’s guidance

Reuters
Published: Updated:
North Korea said it tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing its state media.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the launch, it added.

