North Korea says it test launched Hwasong-18 ICBM under Kim’s guidance
North Korea said it tested a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing its state media.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the launch, it added.
