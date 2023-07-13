Prigozhin's battle with cancer may have influenced his Moscow mutiny: Report

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian Wagner group, may have been influenced by his battle with stomach cancer when he decided to launch an armed rebellion against Moscow, the Daily Mail reports citing a Russian investigative website banned by the Kremlin.

Wagner’s former employees told Proekt that his stomach cancer is in remission following a long recovery.

Proekt originally reported that Prigozhin now follows such a strict diet that no one has seen him drink anything stronger than orange juice in recent years.

Al Arabiya reported that a former leader of the Wagner group, Marat Gabidullin, had told British newspaper The Times that despite the tradition of heavy drinking among Russian mercenaries, Prigozhin has abstained from drinking.

The raid revealed everything

Al Arabiya said that documents shared on Proekt show that Prigozhin, 62, underwent unspecific treatment at the Sogaz clinic, which is associated with President Russian President Vladimir Putin and owned by the Russian insurance company AO Sogaz, whose administration is reportedly also close to Putin.

Authorities raided Prigozhin’s home in St. Petersburg on July 5 where they found several forged passports. One of the passports was in the name of Dmitry Geiler, registered as a VIP patient in the clinic. Medical equipment, including respirators, was also located in the house.

Authorities also found pictures of four men with their heads cut off.

The Times report quoted a former Wagner group employee saying that Prigozhin’s unprecedented rebellion may have been the work of a man who had little to lose.

