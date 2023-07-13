Putin threatens to quit Black Sea grain deal if Russia’s demands are not met

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia is prepared to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal unless Moscow’s demands are met, increasing pressure on the deal’s parties as its expiry date looms on July 17.

“As one of the options… first the fulfillment of promises and then our participation… We can suspend our participation in this deal. If everyone once again says that all the promises made to us will be fulfilled, well, let them fulfill this promise, and we will immediately join this deal again,” state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Putin as saying.

He claimed that Russian conditions in the deal were not met: “There were clauses of this agreement with the UN, according to which it was necessary to take into account Russian interests. This included: logistics, insurance, the movement of money associated with paying for our products and many other points. Nothing – I want to emphasize this – nothing was done at all.”

Putin also claimed that the UN failed to come up with legitimate solutions to the deal’s issues and has denied receiving any letter from the UN Secretary General with suggested proposals.

The Russian president said that he will think about extending the grain deal, as there are still a few days before its expiry.

The grain deal, set to expire on July 17, was brokered last year by Turkey and the UN, in order to allow the safe passage of vessels exporting grain from Ukrainian ports through the Black Sea. Moscow has repeatedly said it sees no reason to continue participating.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths urged last week the continuation of allowing Ukrainian and Russian grain exports to reach global markets amid the ongoing war. The deal has facilitated the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs and aims to ensure the same for Russian food and fertilizer.

