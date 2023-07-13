Russian general dismissed after accusing top brass of failing soldiers

A Russian general said he had been dismissed as a commander after telling the military leadership about the dire situation at the front in Ukraine where he said Russian soldiers had been stabbed in the back by the failings of the top military brass.

Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army, said in a voice message published by a Russian lawmaker that he had been dismissed.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was no immediate comment from the defense ministry and Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the voice message.

Read more:

Drone attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv leave one dead: Mayor

Biden reaches Helsinki to welcome Russia’s neighbor Finland to NATO

NATO chief: Ukraine’s future negotiating hand hinges on success of counter-offensive