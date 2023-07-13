Video purports to show Ukrainian drone hit Russian tank in southern city of Kherson

The State Border Service of Ukraine released on Wednesday a video which it said showed a Russian tank getting hit by a Ukrainian drone in the southern city of Kherson.



The video showed a tank driving along the bridge, stopping and then firing. After that, the tank is hit by what Ukraine said was an unmanned aerial vehicle. The tank is then seen reversing and driving away before it drives off the road and crashes against a pole. The tank crew are then seen getting out and escaping.



The caption accompanying the video, released in a telegram messaging app, read: “the border guards delivered another devastating strike.”



Reuters was able to verify the location from the bridge, road layout, river canal, and buildings seen in the video which matched satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.



Russian forces were pushed out of Kherson city in November and have continued shelling it from positions they hold in the wider Kherson region.



On Tuesday, Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Kherson was being shelled by Russian troops based in an occupied part of the region. He said an unspecified humanitarian headquarters and five residential buildings had been hit, and that two people had been wounded.



