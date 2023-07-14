Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia July 13, 2023. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the Future Technologies Forum in Moscow, Russia July 13, 2023. (Reuters)

I offered Wagner fighters chance to join army, Russian President Putin says

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview published late on Thursday, said he had offered mercenary fighters with the Wagner group the opportunity to keep serving within the Russian regular military.

Putin, interviewed by the Russian daily Kommersant, said he made the offer at a meeting with fighters and their founder Yevgeny Prigozhin late last month, five days after Wagner staged an abortive revolt against Russia’s military hierarchy.

The revolt ended with Moscow offering Prigozhin and Wagner fighters the chance to settle in neighboring Belarus.

He also said it was up to the Russian parliament and government to discuss a legal framework for private armies.

“Wagner does not exist,” Putin told the newspaper. “There is no law on private military organizations. It just doesn’t exist.”

