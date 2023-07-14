Mercenary fighters from Russia’s Wagner are training soldiers in Belarus: Ministry

Fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group are training soldiers in Belarus, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Friday.



The ministry released a video showing Wagner fighters instructing Belarusian soldiers at a military range near the town of Osipovichi, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the capital Minsk.



“Wagner fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines,” the Belarusian defense ministry said.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal to end a brief armed mutiny by Wagner on June 23-24, when the group took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov and marched toward Moscow, shooting down a number of military helicopters and killing their pilots.



Under the deal, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stood down his mercenaries and agreed to move to Belarus in exchange for Russia dropping mutiny charges.



Prigozhin has not been seen in public since leaving Rostov on June 24.



Read more:

Russia’s Putin says he offered Wagner fighters chance to serve together in Russia

Advertisement

Russian general not seen since Wagner mutiny is ‘currently resting’: Official

Prigozhin’s battle with cancer may have influenced his Moscow mutiny: Report