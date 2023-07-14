Theme
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group are deployed in a street near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Reuters)
Mercenary fighters from Russia’s Wagner are training soldiers in Belarus: Ministry

Reuters
Fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group are training soldiers in Belarus, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Friday.

The ministry released a video showing Wagner fighters instructing Belarusian soldiers at a military range near the town of Osipovichi, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of the capital Minsk.

“Wagner fighters acted as instructors in a number of military disciplines,” the Belarusian defense ministry said.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal to end a brief armed mutiny by Wagner on June 23-24, when the group took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov and marched toward Moscow, shooting down a number of military helicopters and killing their pilots.

Under the deal, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stood down his mercenaries and agreed to move to Belarus in exchange for Russia dropping mutiny charges.

Prigozhin has not been seen in public since leaving Rostov on June 24.

