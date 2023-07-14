Theme
Flags of European Union and Poland fly outside the Polish embassy in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Flags of European Union and Poland fly outside the Polish embassy in Moscow, Russia, on March 29, 2018. (Reuters)

Moscow closes Polish consulate in Smolensk due to ‘anti-Russian actions’

Reuters
Russia has closed Poland’s consulate in the city of Smolensk, the Russian government said on Friday.

According to the Interfax news agency, Russia took the decision due to what it called Poland’s “anti-Russian actions.”

