Moscow closes Polish consulate in Smolensk due to ‘anti-Russian actions’
Russia has closed Poland’s consulate in the city of Smolensk, the Russian government said on Friday.
According to the Interfax news agency, Russia took the decision due to what it called Poland’s “anti-Russian actions.”
