A police officer stands guard during a protest against the state of emergency declared at the Polish border with Belarus, in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland September 6, 2021. (Reuters)
A police officer stands guard in front of the Parliament in Warsaw, Poland, on September 6, 2021. (Reuters)

Polish man arrested for planning terrorist attack inspired by ISIS

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Poland’s Internal Security Agency said Friday it arrested an 18-year-old Polish citizen planning a suicide attack, on a government office, using an explosive belt.

The agency, ABW, said in a communique the arrest took place on June 16 in southwestern Poland.

It said the man converted to Islam last year and with a group of other people, inspired by ISIS, they were planning attacks on government administration offices.

He was charged with participating in a crime ring, having terrorist goals, and planning actions that would have endangered the well-being of a large number of people as well as their lives.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

