Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on December 16, 2022 shows rescuers working at a three-story building heavily damaged following a Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. (AFP)
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on December 16, 2022 shows rescuers working at a three-story building heavily damaged following a Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia launches overnight drone attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A 56-year-old man was injured in an overnight Russian drone strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, the central city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said on Friday.

The attack damaged a number of buildings in Kryvyi Rih but Ukraine’s air force said 16 of the 17 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones launched by Russia overnight had been shot down in southern and eastern areas of the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Falling debris damaged a municipal enterprise, two residential buildings and a transport company in Kryvyi Rih, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app.

City mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said windows had been blown out in apartment blocks and private houses, hospitals and schools.

The drone launches were the latest in a series of attacks in which the capital Kyiv came under attack on three successive nights this week. Russia did not comment on the attacks, and denies deliberately targeting civilians.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin says he offered Wagner fighters chance to serve together in Russia

Advertisement

Wagner forces not engaged in Ukraine in any significant way, Pentagon says

Ukraine has received cluster munitions: Military spokesperson

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size