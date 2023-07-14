Russia says stray mine drifting on shipping route in northwestern Black Sea
Russia’s Black Sea fleet warned on Friday that a stray mine was drifting “uncontrollably” on a shipping route in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
