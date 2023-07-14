Theme
The Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet 145th Rescue Ship Squad's Prut class rescue tug EPRON sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, on February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia says stray mine drifting on shipping route in northwestern Black Sea

Reuters
Russia’s Black Sea fleet warned on Friday that a stray mine was drifting “uncontrollably” on a shipping route in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

