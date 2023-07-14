US House passes defense bill authorizing record spending
The US House of Representatives passed its version of a sweeping bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Friday, but the “must-pass” bill’s chances of becoming law were uncertain after Republicans added a series of culturally conservative amendments.
The fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets policy for the Pentagon and authorizes $886 billion in spending, was approved 219-210.
The vote was largely along party lines, a departure from the typical bipartisan support for a bill that has passed every year since 1961.
The House measure includes a pay raise for members of the military, initiatives to counter China and an additional $300 million to support Ukraine as it responds to the February 2021 invasion by Russia.
Most Democrats withheld their support after the Republican-majority House voted, almost exclusively along party lines, on Thursday night for amendments on hot-button social issues pushed by the party’s hard-right flank.
