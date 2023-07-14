Ukraine admits troops advancing ‘not so quickly’

Ukraine acknowledged Friday its troops were not making speedy headway in their counteroffensive to recapture territory in the east and south of the country from Russian forces.

“Today it’s advancing not so quickly,” the head of the presidency Andriy Yermak told reporters, conceding that battles were difficult.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“If we are going to see that something is going wrong, we’ll say so. No one is going to embellish,” he said.

Western allies were not however putting pressure on Kyiv to advance faster, said Yermak, who is seen as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s right-hand man.

“There is no pressure, just a question: how can we help you further?” he said.

“It’s clear that our successes on the battlefield influence everything that is happening,” he said.

At a meeting with Ukrainian armed forces leadership on Friday, “the president informed the military that this is important”, Yermak said.

Kyiv would not negotiate with Russia until Moscow withdrew its troops from Ukraine, Yermak also insisted.

“Even thinking about these talks is only possible after Russian troops leave our territory,” he said.

Read more:

Lavrov ‘not constructive or productive’ at ASEAN talks: Blinken

Developing world to suffer if Russia does not extend grain deal: Blinken

Ukraine says advanced nearly two kilometers along southern front