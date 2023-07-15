Theme
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party’s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 15, 2023. (Reuters)

Frontrunner Pita will withdraw from Thailand PM race if he loses next vote

The liberal frontrunner to become Thailand’s next prime minister said Saturday he would withdraw his candidacy if parliament did not endorse him next week, after military-appointed lawmakers foiled his first attempt.

“If it’s clear that Move Forward Party truly doesn’t have a chance to form the gov-ernment, I’m ready to give a chance to Thailand by letting the party that has the second most votes... be the one to form the coalition,” Pita Limjaroenrat said in a video address posted to social media.

