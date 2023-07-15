Theme
Muslim World League chief al-Issa visits Akshardham on July 13, 2023. (ANI)
Muslim World League chief visits Akshardham temple on visit to India

Muhammad bin Abdul Karim al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League and President of the International Islamic Halal Organization, visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Thursday as part of a five-day visit to India.

Al-Issa spent three hours at the temple, according to Indian news agency ANI.

“India is a great example of unity in diversity, and my visit to Akshardham – a place of worship, full of love, peace and harmony, sums it up,” he was quoted as saying.

During the visit, al-Issa met Swami Brahmaviharidas, who he had previously met at an interfaith conference in Riyadh last year.

The two reportedly discussed values of universal harmony and shared goals for a peaceful world.

Al-Issa invited the priests at Akshardham temple to Riyadh and expressed his commitment to work together towards a world with religious harmony and unity.

